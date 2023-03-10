SHEHBAZ INVITES APPLICATIONS FOR PARTY TICKETS: PML-N in election mode

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had invited applications from the prospective candidates for party tickets to contest Punjab Assembly election.

The minister, in a series of tweets, said the PML-N president had also directed the candidates to submit papers in their relevant constituencies as the Election Commission of Pakistan had already announced March 14 as the last date for filing the nomination papers. The interested candidates must reach out the party’s Central Secretariat at 180H Model Town, Lahore for submission of their applications, she added.

Marriyum said the parliamentary boards were also advised to finalize the lists of candidates for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections. She said the PML-N president also directed to work out a strategy for carrying out the election campaign in the provinces.

Marriyum cited the message of Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to the candidates to get prepared for contesting the elections. She said the PML-N had been striving to serve the country and masses. It had had always steered the country out of every crisis under the leadership of Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and would do so again with the blessings of the Almighty.

She said the reduction in inflation, elimination of terrorism and development of road infrastructure on modern lines were the hallmark of the PML-N governments, which ruled the country under the visionary leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

The minister said Shehbaz Sharif had resolved to chart the country on the path of progress and development like the previous government tenures of PML-N when the country had emerged as an economic force especially after generation of excessive electricity. She said the prime minister had vowed to continue to provide laptops, jobs, education, scholarships and health to the youth during the current government’s tenure. The minister quoted Shehbaz Sharif as saying that the nation fully knew those who had pushed the country into the economic quagmire through extreme inflation during their government tenure.