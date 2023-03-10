ECP invites KP governor on 14th

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday invited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Haji Ghulam Ali to consult the election date in province on March 14. The consultations between the electoral watchdog and the KP governor will be started at 2:00 pm in Islamabad. During the consultative meeting, the KP election date will be announced. Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) started the proceedings to take legal action against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Haji Ghulam Ali in connection with “delaying to announce the election date” in the province. Former provincial minister Taimur Khan Jhagra said, “The KP governor was sent notice on behalf of legal expert Qazi Mohammad Anwar. The governor has not announced the election date despite consultations with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).” Jhagra said, “We have started the proceedings of taking legal notice against the KP governor by sending the legal notice to him. The further strategy against Haji Ghulam Ali will be revealed soon.”