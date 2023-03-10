Quetta court issues Imran Khan’s warrant

The court of Judicial Magistrate Quetta issued the non-bailable arrest warrant for Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan in the case of defamation against institutions. A case regarding defamation of institutions against Imran Khan is also registered in Bijli Road police station, Quettta. It may be recalled that two days back, in the case filed by a citizen Abdul Khalil Kakar, it was alleged that Imran Khan made baseless allegations against state institutions. It was argued in the petition that Imran Khan spread hatred by making unjustified inflammatory speeches against the officers of the state institutions. Imran Khan had also filed an application for protective bail in the Quetta case in the Lahore High Court.