LHC suspends PEMRA ban on Imran Khan

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday suspended a ban, imposed by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra), on broadcast of live and recorded speeches of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza passed the orders while hearing a petition, filed by the PTI chairman, challenging the Pemra ban on broadcast of his live and recorded speeches. The court also referred the matter to a full bench for further hearing, and issued notices for March 13 to the respondents, including Pemra. During the proceedings, Imran’s counsel pleaded with the court to set aside the ban for being unconstitutional. The counsel for Pemra contended that the matter did not fall under the jurisdiction of the court.

He submitted that a five-member bench had already heard an identical matter, a few days ago, adding that the matter should also be sent to it. The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, reserved its verdict for sometime. Later, the court suspended the ban and referred the matter to a full bench for further hearing. On March 5, Pemra had imposed a ban on airing of speeches of the PTI chairman due to his provocative statements against the state institutions.