Sindh to launch joint operation against dacoits in Katcha areas

The provincial cabinet of Sindh announced on Thursday their decision to launch a joint operation aimed at cleaning up dacoits in the katcha areas of three provinces – Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan.

According to reports, the police of Punjab and Balochistan, Rangers, and Pakistan Army would participate in the operation. The cabinet authorised the Inspector General of Police, Ghulam Nabi Memon, to coordinate with his counterparts in Balochistan and Punjab to plan the operation in the katcha areas. The cabinet approved an amount of Rs2.79 billion for the procurement of sophisticated Military-Grade Field and surveillance weapons for the same.

The meeting, presided over by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the CM House, was attended by provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, and concerned secretaries, among others.

During the meeting, the Secretary of the Home Department and Inspector General of Police briefed the cabinet about the joint operation in the katcha area of Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab. They said that the procurement of sophisticated field weapons and surveillance equipment would be required for the operation. The IGP explained that the matter for the purchase of Military-Grade Weapons and Surveillance Systems was discussed in the 28th Provincial Apex Committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sindh on January 5, 2023, and the proposal was approved.