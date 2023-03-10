FIA arrests Axact CEO Shoaib Shaikh from Islamabad

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) took Axact and BOL TV CEO Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh into custody on Thursday in connection to charges of bribing a former sessions judge, a private TV channel reported. Sources said the Axact chief was taken into custody by FIA officials from the Islamabad airport. The investigative agency was seeking Shoaib Shaikh, who is also the chief executive of BOL TV, in connection to charges of allegedly bribing Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Pervez-ul-Qadir Memon to get a favourable verdict. In 2017, the ADSJ had admitted before the Islamabad High Court that he had received Rs5 million to acquit Bol TV CEO Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh in the Axact fake degree case. The IHC had terminated Memon from service after he confessed to receiving the illegal gratification to acquit the Bol TV CEO. The court had directed the FIA to probe the person who bribed Memon. The FIA has summoned Shoaib Shaikh multiple times in connection with the bribery case since then.