Kylie Jenner and Billie Eilish among celebrities that have lost the most followers

Selena Gomez has recently made headlines worldwide for overtaking Kylie Jenner as the most followed woman on Instagram, but which celebrities are losing the most followers? The team at Lottery Texts have revealed the celebrities that have lost the most followers in the last 30 days. Fifty of the most-followed individuals on Instagram were used in the data, and the team used Social Blade to discover how many followers each celebrity had lost. From the world of sports, acting, music and social media, many of the world’s biggest stars can see their followers dwindle. Professional footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has lost the most followers in the last 30 days, with 1,151,730 lost. However, the Portuguese star still holds first place as the most followed person on Instagram, with 556 million followers. Social media star and businesswomen Kylie Jenner has lost 993,337 followers in the last 30 days. The ongoing feud between Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez could be why social media users are unfollowing Jenner. Media personality Hailey Bieber has also lost 980,430 followers in the last 30 days.