IIUI organizes session on Women Day

Shar?’ah Academy, International Islamic University, Islamabad commemorative the International Women’s Day with organizing a session titled: “Shariah and legal perspective on women’s rights” in collaboration with the IIU Female Campus, and National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) on 8th March 2023 at Fatima tul Zahara Block Auditorium, IIU, Female Campus, H-10 Islamabad.

Hundreds of female students of the University have participated in this session.

At the start of the session Prof. Dr Farkhanda Zia welcomed the Guests and the students and highlighted the Rights of women in both Islamic and Pakistani Law, Mr. Arif Anwar Baloch, Secretary (NCSW), the Chief Guest of the Session, focused in his speech on the status given to women in Islam centuries before western treating and covenants were made on the issue reminding the audience about the status given to the Mother, Daughters, sister and wifes of the Prophet Muhammad PBUH in Islam.

The speakers also included Dr. Faryal Ambareen, In charge, Dawah Center for women, who encouraged the students to be the best version of them selves by improving physically, spiritually, ethically, and focusing on their healths. In the end Prof. Dr. Farkhanda Zia, Director-General (Shar?’ah Academy) concluded the session with urging the students to know their rights by reading the Holy Quran and Sunnah of the Prophet PBUH.