Running with the Hare, Hunting with the Hounds

Since independence, Pakistan in general and Pakistani politics, in particular, have been lurching from one crisis to another. While it is true that infant nations do tend to endure birth pangs of varying degrees, it is equally true that the universe has specially bestowed upon the Pakistani people a proportion of misery reserved only for the truly chosen! So much so that it has culminated into the latest existential predicament where the luckless people of Pakistan are stuck between a rock and a hard place – a political elite not capable of governing and powers that be not capable of changing.

Democracy – or whatever passes for it nowadays – has had a chequered history in Pakistan. Not only because of the asymmetric power of the establishment but also – and mostly – because of the poor performance, weak ideals and hunger for power of the political parties and their respective leadership.

We only need to visit the recent past to confirm the notion that political entities tend to run with the hare when out of favour and hunt with the hounds when in favour. The late 80s and early 90s are a great example of this hypothesis when turn after turn, PML(N) and PPP played into the hands of the final arbitrators of influence to bring each other down. When in power they praised the institutions, when out of power they heaped scorn on the same organisations. In the 2000s the PML(Q) was formed to lend a helping hand to General Pervez Musharraf and all and sundry within the political spectrum went along for the ride in expectation of flexing even the smallest muscle of authority! After the exit of Musharraf, the PML(Q) was relegated to the status of political orphans and hounded from pillar to post. Around 2018, the PTI enjoyed the fruits of being the chosen ones and the PML(N) and PPP were dragged through the courts – judicial and public opinion. Subsequently, the shoe was on the other foot where a stitched-up coalition – no less than between PML(N) and PPP – found favour at the cost of the PTI being rasped on the knuckles.

Laziness, mediocrity and apathy to perform well and govern better are incorrectly swept under the same rug of helplessness!

Like the general population in Pakistan, politicians also look for shortcuts to the citadels of power! And there within lies, the scariest thought – politicians come from within us and if we are fond of taking the path of least resistance then should we be surprised when they do the same thing? For what it’s worth – leaders everywhere are held to a higher standard of behaviour because although they come from the people they are expected to mature and evolve and take their nation along the journey to become better! It is quite apparent that in our country unfortunately that may not be the case but it still doesn’t preclude us from asking more of our leaders.

First – improve performance and governance. The biggest reason cited against this is that the deep state doesn’t allow it to happen. In the vernacular press, there is an adage that goes something like this “even if a manhole cover is stolen from the street, it doesn’t happen without the nod from higher powers”. It seems that laziness, mediocrity and apathy to perform well and govern better are incorrectly swept under the same rug of helplessness! This mindset will have to change foremost before politicians can lay claim to the Iron Throne. In Turkey, a coup was averted because higher standards of perceived performance and governance had enamoured Recep Tayyip Erdo?an to the masses. You may disagree with him. You may not like him. But you can’t argue with his popularity at the time!

Second – shed weak ideals. Don’t align with Groucho Marx when he says, “those are my principles, and if you don’t like them, I have others”! Doctrine – defined as ingrained beliefs and principles – is not something that should change with the wind and at the first sight of turbulence. The great masses of people will generally appreciate this steadfastness even in the eyes of brewing storms.

Third – curtail this paradigm of hunger for power at “all costs”. Many of us in our daily lives have lofty aspirations which we regularly don’t reach. What do we do? Do we sacrifice everything and everyone for them? No, we don’t use all the methods – good, bad, ugly – to get there, so shouldn’t the politicians. Although it is important to get into power to work for the betterment of one’s people but not by using the “hook or by crook” mentality! Besides, the advent of social media and increased personal autonomy suggests that serving the people may not only be limited to an official capacity!

It is tall order I know, particularly for the political elite of Pakistan. They must strive to do better and one way to start is to reconcile within themselves, improve quickly, solve their problems and – to borrow a Tory phrase – “don’t hide behind the cloak and strike with the dagger”. If not then they will be forever running with the hare and hunting with the hounds!

The writer is Director Programmes for an international ICT organization based in the UK and writes on corporate strategy, socio-economic and geopolitical issues.