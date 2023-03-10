Imran, others charged with terrorism

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan along with other party leaders were booked in a case on Thursday following Wednesday’s clashes at the former ruling party’s rally, which claimed the life of one PTI worker. The first information report (FIR) was registered at the Race Course police station under the anti-terrorism act (ATA), murder, attempt to murder and other offenses. PTI leaders, including Fawad Chaudhry, Farukh Habib, Hassan Niazi and others, were accused of “threatening national security agencies” and “destroying the government and its institutions brick by brick”. The Punjab IG issued orders to form a two-member committee consisting of DIG Elite Police Force Sadiq Ali and SSP IAB Lahore Imran Kishwar to conduct an inquiry into Wednesday’s police clashes with PTI workers outside Zaman Park.

The order was issued to “ascertain facts, ensure transparency and find out the reason for loss of life and property” during the incident. The Punjab IG ordered a fact-finding inquiry to determine the circumstances and situation that led to a gathering of political workers, including the legal status of the gathering. Further, the committee will investigate what circumstances led to the clashes between the police and PTI workers, including the timings of the start and end of the clashes The IG asked for the total number of protesters and police officers injured and details of the death of PTI worker Bilal Ali. The inquiry team will gather statements from witnesses as well as CCTV footage and video clips of the incident. A report will be submitted to the Punjab IG within three days.