Naqvi formally launches Primary Angio Monitoring System Portal

On the direction of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi angiography and stenting facility have been provided forthwith for the cardiac patients in nine government hospitals. A foolproof monitoring system has been prepared in order to ensure provision of timely treatment to the cardiac patients. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi has formally launched Primary Angio Monitoring System Portal in this regard. Mohsin Naqvi clicked the button of the portal and formally launched primary angiography system.

The cardiac patient lives can be saved by performing angiography and stenting procedure in a short span of time. The relevant medical staff of the hospital after feeding data of the patient will quickly start treatment on his reaching hospital. License holder doctors of Pakistan Society of Intervention Cardiology will perform angiography procedure.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi underscored that it is highly essential to transport the patient to the hospital at the earliest in order to save the life of a cardiac patient. Transporting the patient quickly to the hospital can save his life in case of a chest pain. Mohsin Naqvi ordered to review the steps so as to extend the scope of primary angiography system in other hospitals as well. The cardiac patients will be provided quick and free treatment in nine government hospitals in the first phase. The Caretaker CM was informed during the meeting that primary angiography procedure had been performed on 1695 patients in the government hospitals during the last 37 days. Primary angiography procedure is being performed on 46 cardiac patients on the average in nine government hospitals.

A proposal is under consideration to introduce Drip and Shift System for the cardiac patients in Punjab. A cardiac ambulance of Rescue 1122 will transport a patient to the hospital in every tehsil. A community response team will provide first aid treatment to the patients in every village. Caretaker Provincial Minister for SHC&ME Dr. Javed Akram, famous cardiac surgeon Dr. Farqad Alamgir, Secretary SHC&ME, Chairman PITB Faisal Yousaf, DG Rescue 1122 Dr. Rizwan Naseer and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at CM office today in which the programme for the provision of free of cost flour to the deserving families during the holy month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak was reviewed. The Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi while addressing the participants in the meeting underscored that free of cost flour package will provide substantial and real relief to the deserving families during Ramadan-ul-Mubarak.

Mohsin Naqvi directed to launch provision of free of cost flour programme before the arrival of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak. Mohsin Naqvi added that trucking points will be increased for the provision of free of cost flour in the province. Mohsin Naqvi while directing the Punjab Information Technology Board to formulate an excellent system for the deserving persons under free of cost flour package emphasized that such a system should be chalked out that avoids queues to be made so that people can be provided flour speedily. Mohsin Naqvi further directed PITB to prepare a backup system as well.

Caretaker CM outlined that people have to be provided relief along with saving them from the inconvenience of standing in the queues as well. Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretary Food, Secretary Finance, Chairman PITB, DG Industries and relevant officials attended the meeting.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ordered to functionalize safety app “Meri Awaz” for the women. The women being subjected to harassment can receive prompt assistance by merely clicking the button of safety app “Meri Awaz”. The police will response quickly on the helpline in case of any harassment, torture and other emergency situations. The safety app “Meri Awaz” will be used to provide expeditious assistance to the women across Punjab.

The safety app “Meri Awaz” by the Punjab Information Technology Board will be most user friendly. The main purpose of Meri Awaz App is to provide speedy response by the police in a short span of time. By clicking the button of the safety app “Meri Awaz” the nearest police will reach the spot in few minutes. The data of women being subjected to an emergency situation will reach the relevant police station by an automated system through the complaint registration form. Essential steps have started been taken in order to make the app fully functional. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi directed IG Complaint to make the helpline 1787 more proactive for the protection of women. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi was given a briefing by the Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar and Chairman PITB Faisal Yousaf.