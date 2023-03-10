Appointment of MD APP welcomed

The Employees Union of Associated Press of Pakistan (CBA) Punjab has welcomed the appointment of Muhammad Asim as the managing director (MD) APP. In a meeting of the Executive Body here on Thursday, President Muhammad Naeem Khan Niazi welcomed the government decision to depute Muhammad Asim as the MD of the premier news agency and expressed the hope that the newly-appointed MD would be instrumental in improving performance of the agency as well as resolving long-standing issues of workers. APP Union Punjab office-bearers assured the newly-appointed MD APP of cooperation for betterment of the agency and welfare of the workers.