Case registered against two PTI leaders, society owner for ‘fraud’

A case has been registered by Anti-corruption Department against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders, ex-governor of Sindh, ex-federal minister, two patwaris and society owner Asim Aziz over allegations of corruption in the housing society. According to information available with Daily Times, Zulfiqar Muhammad, Inspector Anti-Corruption, started inquiry number 598 on the request of Nauman, the owner of Aziz Associates.

The investigation revealed that when Abdullah City reputation was destroyed and tales of loot and plunder became talk of the town, the owners of the society launched a new scheme named Avalan City. No record of NOC is available in RDA related to the two societies.

During the inquiry, alleged collusion of the revenue department was also revealed. With ‘help’ of revenue department, the owners of the society again started robbing the common citizens.

After the completion of the inquiry, Case No. 5/23 against Asim Aziz, former federal minister Aamir Kayani, former governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Fahad Kayani has been registered under sections 420, 468, 471, 405 and 5/2-47 PCA.

It has been learned from anti-corruption sources that necessary steps will be taken to investigate the accused soon. It should be noted that Asim Aziz was arrested a day earlier by the CTD police of Islamabad, but he was allegedly allowed to escape in exchange for huge bribe.