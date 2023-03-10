Meezan Bank arranges beach clean-up at Sea View

Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s leading Islamic bank recently held a beach clean-up activity at Sea View, Karachi, led by the Bank’s management and employees who volunteered along with their families. The activity took place near Nishan-e-Pakistan, Clifton, early in the morning, where employees actively participated in clearing the beach from plastic litter, trash, as well as glass along the shoreline.

The Bank held the event in light of World Wildlife Day as an extension of its sustainability strategy, further emphasizing its support towards creating a positive impact on the environment. During the clean-up, approximately fifty bags of plastic, weighing more than 100 kgs were collected, preventing this waste from entering the ocean ecosystem and protecting marine wildlife.

“This was one of the first beach clean-up drives to be held by the Bank, in line with relevant safety guidelines and protocols. We are pleased to see our staff come together for an initiative that not only adds scenic value to our beaches but also helps tackle marine pollution, thus protecting wildlife from harmful waste.

This initiative is one of the many actions that the Bank is taking to reduce pollution across the country,” said Mr. Muhammad Raza – Group Head General Services & Customer Support, Meezan Bank.