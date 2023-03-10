Faryal Talpur condemns murder of Dr Rathi

Pakistan People’s Party Women’s Wing Central President Faryal Talpur has strongly condemned the murder of Hyderabad’s renowned skin specialist Dr. Dharamdev Rathi. A messiah was killed on the holi festival, this is a sad incident, Faryal Talpur said that Pakistan People’s Party is a representative party of weaker sections, especially the protection of minorities is included in the first points of the manifesto of Pakistan People’s Party, Sindh government and Pakistan Peoples Party stands with Dr. Dharamdev Rathi, He said that the brutal murder of Dr. Dharamdev Rathi is intolerable, the police has arrested the killer immediately, justice will be provided to the victim’s family and the killer will be brought to justice.