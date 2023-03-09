LHC suspends PEMRA’s ban on Imran Khan’s speeches

The Lahore High Court suspended a PEMRA order barring local media outlets from broadcasting speeches by PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday.

Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza announced the verdict on a defiant politician facing a slew of cases, which had been reserved earlier in the day.

Earlier this week, the PTI chairman challenged the media watchdog’s contentious orders on the broadcast of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s live and recorded speeches. Khan’s legal counsel argued in the plea that the speech ban violated the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution. Such restrictions caused chaos and political unrest in the country.

The mainstream media regulator banned broadcasting speeches and news conferences of the populist leader, accusing him of hurling verbal attacks at the state’s institutions and promoting hate speech.

PEMRA has banned TV channels from airing the PTI chief’s speeches for the third time since he was removed from power in a no-confidence vote.