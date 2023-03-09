Talks with IMF about to conclude, staff-level pact likely in two days: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan is getting closer to reviving a bailout from the International Monetary Fund, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said, adding that he and his team were completely focused on reaching an agreement with the US-based lender.

The finance czar pledged to follow the agreements with the global during a seminar hosted by the Finance Ministry in the federal capital. He cited the ongoing economic crisis as one of many challenges confronting South Asian countries, which he blamed on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government’s policies.

Our government is working hard to resolve these issues, and progress will be visible soon, Dar added.

He described it as a race against time to implement measures to salvage the IMF agreement, citing recent drops in reserves for essential imports and upcoming elections.

In a comparison of the policies of the previous and current governments, the PML-N leader stated that his team decided to fulfill all of the previous government’s sovereign commitments.

He chastised the Imran Khan government for deviating from the IMF programme, undermining the trust of development institutions, and losing foreign investment as a result of erroneous policies.

Before concluding his speech, the country’s finance chief said Pakistan is set to salvage the IMF deal in two days.