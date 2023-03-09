Ushna is back on Instagram with more wedding glimpses

A week after the newlywed actor Ushna Shah announced social media break amid the privacy breach drama, she returned to the gram with fresh wedding photos.

The ‘Habs’ star published some more inside snippets of her wedding on the photo and video sharing application, on Tuesday. Without any mention of the hiatus, Shah captioned the post with a bunch of emojis including a king and a queen with an infinity symbol.

She also thanked the photography team as well as the music band Sahara for bringing their magic to her Shendi ceremony.

The post was loved by her fans on the platform and garnered lovely wishes from her fraternity friends.

For the unversed, the wedding of actor Ushna Shah and golfer Hamza Amin was met with some necessary drama on social media, after the private moments from the ceremony were published online by a few uninvited guests, following which, the celebrity, traumatised by the unnecessary remarks by the keyboard warriors, decided to sign off from the digital world.

“I am going to sign off from this platform for a few days, for the sake of my mental health and to spend this precious time and energy on my wonderful husband and my new family, who are a blessing,” Shah had written in the lengthy note shared on her Instagram stories.

To note, Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin exchanged vows last week amid close family and friends, as well as whos who of the showbiz fraternity.