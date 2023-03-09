Hadiqa shares pictures of mosque constructed for flood victims

After finishing the construction of 100 houses in Balochistan, Hadiqa Kiani’s charity drive, Vaseela-e-Raah, has now completed a mosque in the same town for the residents to pray in.

The actor-singer, however, has run into the problem of lack of clean water in the region and urged fans to help find her team a permanent solution for it.

Sharing images of a cemented mosque with a blue door on Instagram, Kiani wrote, “Alhumdulilah! I have just received images of our first completed mosque in Balochistan.”

She added, “In the meantime, an urgent matter for us all at the moment is that of clean water. The region has almost none. We are supplying water tanks but need a more permanent solution,” and asked fans to help locate people who would implement water filtration systems in Balochistan. “We need this matter resolved,” she concluded.

Earlier last week, Kiani took to the Instagram page of Vaseela-e-Raah and announced that she has completed the construction of 100 houses in Balochistan – the first phase of her project. “So grateful that with the help of the people who trusted this campaign, Vaseela-e-Raah, we were able to construct 100 houses in Tamboo Tehsil, Naseerabad district, Balochistan,” read the caption of the post.

Prior to this, the ‘Hona Tha Pyaar’ crooner took to Twitter and shared her plans to construct a primary school, grocery store and maternity centre for flood victims. She wrote, “Grateful to share the progress! Insha Allah, we will not only complete our goal of 200 homes but we will also have a Vaseela-e-Raah primary school, grocery store and maternity centre all because of your help and donations.”