Imran Abbas reveals the reason behind choosing Indian films over Pakistani

In Bollywood, Imran Abbas has appeared in films like Creature with Bipasha Basu and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, where he had a brief appearance.

He was also given the chance to star in Ram Leela, but he declined it at the time, giving Ranveer Singh the role.

He was asked the same question while he was a guest on The Mirza Malik Show and he said that Pakistani movies are not produced from strong scripts. He continued by saying that he had presented every recent Pakistani film, but he has chosen Indian films instead since he believes that Pakistani cinema is not currently in that position.

In Pakistan’s drama scene, Imran Abbas has long been well-known. Large-scale projects he completed include Koi Chand Rakh, Mohabbat Tum Se Nafrat hai and Khuda Aur Mohabbat.

His followers eagerly anticipate his new plays because of his attractive appearance and superb acting. Everyone is already keeping an eye out for his upcoming film Tumharay Husn Ke Naam alongside Saba Qamar.