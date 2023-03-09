Chahat Fateh Ali Khan presents his version of ‘Kahani suno’

Kaifi Khalil’s iconic track Kahani Suno 2.0 – which was originally released in 2021 – has proved to be a supremely popular song with over 130 million views on YouTube.

The song has amassed immense popularity on social media with other singers including Aima Baig and Emma Heesters covering their song.

This time, singer and musician Chahat Fateh Ali Khan – who recently went viral on social media for his version of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) anthem – did not let go of a chance to present his version of the song.

Chahat’s rendition of the song was welcomed by the netizens, who praised his singing skills.

Chahat, whose real name is Kashif Rana, gained popularity over his PSL anthem called “Yeh Jo Pyara PSL Hai”.

Some social media users trolled the singer while others liked his singing skills and compared his song with the original anthem of the tournament.