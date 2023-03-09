Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and others send out Women’s Day wishes

Amid Women’s Day 2023, numerous Bollywood celebrities namely; Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Jackie Shroff and others shared posts on their social media handles to send wishes for their fans all across the world. Some of them dropped posts along with pictures of their beloved ladies who helped them throughout their lives or stood like a pillar with them. Meanwhile, some shared generic posts like Kareena, who wished everyone in general with an IG story that read: “Everyday is WOMEN’s DAY… Nevertheless. Happy International women’s day.”