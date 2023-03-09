Matthew McConaughey’s daughter gets photobombed by Woody Harrelson

Now you see him. Camila Alves recently paid tribute to her and Matthew McConaughey’s daughter Vida for her 13th birthday, sharing an epic snap from the party in which the teen is about to blow out the candles on her cake.

And just over her shoulder is Woody Harrelson hilariously waiting to take a slice of the dessert.

“Uncle @woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!!” wrote Camila on Instagram Jan. 23. “How does this go people! Time flies… 13! You are my ray of sunshine Vida!!!”

The model went on to share how Vida’s name encapsulates her daughter’s vibrant spirit so well.

Camila added, “Your name explains everything about you “life.”

And she’s not the only member of the McConaughey family to celebrate turning a year wiser recently. Vida’s milestone comes less than a month after Matthew and Camila marked their son Livingston’s 10th birthday back in December. A peak into the family’s celebration was shared by Camila on Instagram Jan. 15. “Nothing fancy…just us,” Camila captioned her post alongside a pic of her youngest wearing a “Happy Birthday” crown and blowing out the candles on his cake. “All he wanted to do is go to Altitude the trampoline place in Austin and an ice cream cake!”

Camila’s post continued, “May your heart my son keep it’s simplicity as you grow in this complicated world!! You challenge me and teach me daily for that I am grateful! What a blessing you are!”

Matthew-who also shares 14-year-old Levi with Camila-has previously shared he approaches the responsibility that comes with being a dad.

“Sometimes loving your kids means giving them just what they want,” Matthew told Town & Country in 2020. “Other times it means tough love. Affluent people can give their kids everything they want, but they’re not usually going to get what they need.”

He added, “Loving a child is a lot harder if you really give a damn. ‘No’ takes a lot more energy. It’s a lot easier to say ‘yes.'”