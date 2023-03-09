Is ‘Tere Bin’ soundtrack really a copy of an Indian song?

There has been a buzz on social media about the sudden disappearance of Tere Bin’s OST and few of the episodes.

The hit drama serial featuring Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali has been the centre of attention since its first teaser was released.

However, the drama serial has recently faced a legal notice after landing into a copyright controversy.

Indian music company ‘Zee Music’ has filed a copyright suit against its OST and claimed that the chorus section of Tere Bin’s OST is a copy of ‘Mera Intkam Dekhegi’ song from the Bollywood movie ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’.

This is not the first time that copyright claims have affected content on YouTube. However, no official statement has been given by Zee Music and Geo Entertainment.

Following the case, the drama serial’s OST has since been removed from YouTube, along with a few episodes but this does not end here.

The song’s removal has sparked a backlash from many social media users who are now using the hashtag #JusticeForTereBin on social media platforms.

After a lot of buzz, the OST of Tere Bin was brought back on YouTube, but a total of 8 episodes of the drama serial has been taken down from the platform.