Katrina’s all-denim look is the perfect way to kickstart the weekend

Katrina Kaif is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing stunning festive looks in six yards of grace to showing us how to keep it minimal and chic in a casual ensemble, Katrina can do it all. Katrina’s formal fashion diaries in power suits are our favourite too. Katrina keeps updating her fashion diaries with snippets from her fashion photoshoots, and each of them manages to set the fashion bar higher than before. The actor’s sartorial sense of fashion is loved and adored by her fans and for all the right reasons.

Katrina, on Saturday, gave us sneak peeks of her weekend fashion goals. The actor kickstarted the weekend on a bright note and just the way we want to start the Saturday as well. For the Saturday, Katrina wrapped up her shoot and post her pack up, posed in a stunning casual ensemble which is apt for the weekend. The actor, for the pictures, decked up in a white tank top and layered it with a pastel blue denim shirt with a knot in the front. In blue denim shorts, Katrina kept her look minimal, chic, stylish and comfortable. “Just a little post pack up posing,” Katrina captioned her pictures. Take a look at her ensemble here.

In no time, Katrina’s post was flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family. Reacting to her pictures, Katrina’s friend and colleague from the film industry Vaani Kapoor dropped by to add a red heart emoticon in the comments section. Katrina wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part as she smiled with all her heart for the cameras. In minimal makeup, Katrina further complemented her ensemble for the day. The actor decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.