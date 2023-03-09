PSX gains 24 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gained 24.24 points on Wednesday, a slight positive change of 0.06 per cent, closing at 41,358.93 points against 41,334.69 points the previous day. A total of 162,884,970 shares were traded during the day as compared to 160,102,018 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.6.333 billion against Rs. 5.338 billion on the last trading day. As many as 335 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 148 of them recorded gains and 164 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were Hascol Petrol with 14,417,000 shares at Rs.5.57 per share; Telecard Limited with 7,946,000 shares at Rs.6.84 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 7,812,797 shares at Rs.1.27 per share. Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.230.00 per share price, closing at Rs.5,495.00, whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize with an Rs.204.00 rise in its per share price to Rs.7,715.00. Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.1,284.03 per share closing at Rs.19,527.55; followed by Pak Services with Rs.164.43 decline to close at Rs.2,027.97.