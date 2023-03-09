USC completes preparation for Ramazan relief package

In order to provide maximum relief to the poor masses across the country, the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has completed all the preparation work for the Ramazan relief package.

The USC spokesperson on Wednesday said that an ample supply of all subsidized food items has been ensured so that the public does not face any kind of problem, said a press release issued here. The corporation is providing special subsidy on basic food items under the Prime Minister’s Relief Package and these subsidy includes flour, sugar, ghee, rice and pulses. The recent wave of inflation, uncertainty in general market prices, non-availability of dollars and increase in general sales tax have led to price revisions by USC suppliers, he added.

There is no change in prices for customers registered under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISE) adding that ghee is being available at Rs 300 per kg, sugar at Rs 70 per kg, while a 10 kg bag of flour at Rs 400 per kg. Ghee will be available for general consumers at Rs 490 per kg after the price hike. It should be noted that despite the increase, the prices of the items available at the utility stores are very low compared to the general market.