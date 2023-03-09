Pakistan Pavilion in “ITB Berlin 2023” showcases rich tourism potential

Tourism stakeholders from across the globe are exploring the beauty and diversity of our country along with great business opportunities at the Pakistan Pavilion set up in the three-day mega international tourism event titled “ITB Berlin 2023” being held from March 07-09 in Germany.

Pakistan Tourism Development Cooperation (PTDC) along with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), the Embassy of Pakistan in Germany, provincial tourism departments, and private sector stakeholders participating in ITB Berlin 2023 to showcase the rich tourism potential of Pakistan with a view to boosting inbound tourism in the country. Pakistan pavilion in ITB was formally inaugurated on March 07 by the Ambassador of Pakistan in Germany Dr. Mohammad Faisal, while 13 private sector companies and 4 provincial tourism departments including KP, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Balitistan along with PTDC and TDAP are representing Pakistan in the event.

According to the official of PTDC, the mega event provides incredible opportunities to Pakistani private and public tourism sector stakeholders to attract foreign tourists and investment in Pakistan. It also provides an opportunity to showcase the great potential of Pakistan’s tourism industry and create linkages with the leading international players in the tourism industry which will greatly help attract more tourists.

Besides showcasing Pakistani tourism and cultural diversity business to business (B2B) meetings are also underway at Pakistan Pavilion to attract foreign investors and tourists to Pakistan. It is pertinent to mention here that due to the continuous efforts of Advisor to Prime Minister on Tourism and Sports/ Chairman PTDC, Awn Chaudhry, and Managing Director PTDC Aftab ur Rehman Rana, a joint delegation of public and private sector stakeholders is attending the event under one umbrella after the interval of 14 years.

Keeping in view the austerity measures of the government of Pakistan, Advisor to Prime Minister on Tourism and MD PTDC are attending ITB in virtual mode to minimize the cost of Participation. Efforts have been made that a maximum number of private tour operators could participate in this travel to showcase their tour products and develop B2B linkages.

Mr. Awn Chaudhry and Managing Director PTDC attended the inauguration ceremony of the Pakistan Pavilion in ITB Berlin 2023 via zoom link. While addressing the inaugural session virtually, Advisor to Prime Minister on Tourism and Sports Awn Chaudhry said that Pakistan is known for its bewitching natural beauty, cultural richness, and unparalleled hospitality offered to tourists.

He added that the government is committed to boosting tourism and is making an all-out effort to improve the infrastructure for tourists and recover the inbound tourism to the pre-pandemic level. Advisor appreciated the organizers and assured them that the government of Pakistan is ready to extend its full assistance in the tourism and hospitality industry to enhance foreign tourists influx in the country. Addressing the ceremony, MD PTDC Aftab ur Rehman Rana said that Pakistan is home to one of the oldest civilizations in the world and has innumerable locations of scenic beauty, the world’s highest mountains, many religious and historic places, unique arts and crafts, and a rich culture and heritage.

He further stated that Pakistan is now making all efforts to attract more foreign tourists and I believe that our delegation participating in ITB 2023 will utilize this time in a most effective manner to promote the image of Pakistan as a tourist-friendly destination.

The Ambassador of Pakistan in Germany, Dr. Mohammad Faisal appreciated the efforts of PTDC and T-DAP for putting together a national delegation for participation in ITB 2023. He said that Pakistan’s participation in this biggest global event will certainly pave the way to build the image of Pakistan at the international level. ITB (InternationaleTourismus-Börse) Berlin is the world’s largest tourism trade fair held every year in Berlin which is expected to be attended by over 10,000 exhibitors and 160,000 visitors. The tourism boards, tourism departments, tour operators, travel agents, hotels, system suppliers, airlines and car rental agencies from more than 180 countries are among the companies present at the event as exhibitors.