WAPDA win men and women’s National Badminton titles

LAHORE: The Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) yet again reined supreme in badminton by winning both men and women’s team titles in the 60th National Badminton Championship which concluded at WAPDA Sports Complex here the other day. WAPDA outplayed Higher Education Commission (HEC) 3-0 in the men’s final and trounced Punjab 3-1 in the women’s final. In the men’s finals, WAPDA’s Laroosh Khan beat Rana Amraiz of HEC 2-0 in first singles, Azeem Sarwar and Zunnain from WAPDA defeated Rohaan and Jalees of HEC 2-0 in the doubles event and WAPDA’s Muqeet Tahir beat Aashan of HEC 2-1 in singles. In the women’s finals, WAPDA’s Ghazala Siddique beat Punjab’s Zubaira 2-0, whereas in the doubles event, WAPDA’s Ghazala Siddique and Mahoor Shahzad defeated Zubaira and Aqsa of Punjab 2-0. WAPDA’s Bushra lost to Amal Tariq of Punjab 1-2 as she retired hurt. Consequently in the doubles event, WAPDA’s Saima Waqar and Khizra Rasheed beat Hadia and Qurat-ul-Ain of Punjab 2-0. The championships were being organised by the Pakistan Badminton Federation in collaboration with the WAPDA Sports Board.