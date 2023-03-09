Deepika slays in goth-inspired glamorous look at Paris Fashion Week

When Deepika Padukone was announced as Louis Vuitton’s first Indian brand ambassador last year, the news quickly went viral online. And Deepika has now delighted her fans by sitting in the front row of Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week event with several A-list celebs. Deepika attended Nicolas Ghesquiere’s ready-to-wear Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2023-2024 presentation at the Musée d’Orsay in Paris. Shaleena Nathani’s styling of the actor’s gothic-glam ensemble was appropriate for the setting. Nicolas Ghesquiere, the creative director of Louis Vuitton, unveiled the newest Fall/Winter 2023-2024 womenswear collection on Monday evening during Paris Fashion Week. Deepika Padukone, Zendaya, Emma Stone, Ana de Armas, and other famous people attended the fashion presentation. Deepika dressed in a Nicolas Ghesquiere outfit that she glammed up with gothic makeup. She accessorised her structured blazer dress with items from the high-end fashion label. Deepika’s black patterned leather blazer dress has a collared neckline, full-length sleeves, a tiny hem length and a figure-skimming silhouette.