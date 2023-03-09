Sec 144 imposed over intel reports

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday slammed the PTI Chairman Imran Khan for holding a rally on the International Women’s Day, saying the Punjab government had imposed Section 144 in Lahore after alerts from the institutions concerned. Addressing a press conference, the minister said the Aurat March and Haya Day were the two events which were being marked parallelly in the provincial capital on Wednesday amid fears of any untoward situation. He said the fears made the government to impose ban on rallies, gatherings and sit-ins in Lahore. Lashing out at the PTI chief, he said Mr Khan announced his “Burger March” on that significant day in order to create tension. He said Imran Khan displayed his plastered leg when it came to appear before courts but staged rallies on the other side.

“He [Imran Khan] cannot hold him back from creating tension in the country,” Sanaullah said.

While mocking the PTI chief, Rana Sanaullah said, “Imrani fitna announced the burger march” and selected the same place for their election rally which the Aurat March rally organisers had already picked. He said that “fitna Khan found it fit to highlight his own fitna in between” all these happenings. Sanaullah said that everything was being done in the same area therefore any untoward incident can occur in such a situation.

The investigation agencies were conducting an inquiry regarding former Inter-Services Intelligence chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid and any progress about it will be shared, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said. “Only the institution can conduct Faiz’s court martial,” Sanaullah said, adding that the General Headquarters (GHQ) holds the military trial, not the interior ministry. He said that whatever was being done was required and PTI Chairman Imran Khan will be arrested when need be.

