ECP announces election schedule for Punjab

Marking an end to months-long political drama over general elections in Punjab, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday announced the schedule for polls in the province – which are to be held on April 30. President Alvi had already fixed April 30 (Sunday) as the date for elections in Punjab after the Supreme Court ruled that the elections to the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies should be held within the stipulated period of 90 days. The apex court had allowed the ECP to propose a poll date that deviates from the 90-day deadline by the “barest minimum”, in case of any practical difficulty, following which consultations were held and April 30 was finalised. “In pursuance of the dissolution of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab on 14th January 2023 and Order dated 1st March 2023 passed by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of Pakistan in Suo Motu Case No. 1 of 2023, Constitution Petition No.1 of 2023 and Constitution Petition No.2 of 2023 and announcement of date by the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan as 30th April 2023, the Election Commission of Pakistan in terms of Article 224(2) and 254 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan read with Section 57(2) of the Elections Act, 2017 (Act No. XXXIII of 2017) and all other powers enabling it in the behalf, hereby call upon the electors of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab constituencies to elect their representative from each of these constituencies to the general seats,” the ECP notification read.