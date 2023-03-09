Policeman martyred in attack on census team in DI Khan

A cop was martyred while four others were injured in a terrorist attack targeting a census team in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan district, according to police.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Yaqoob Zulqarnain, a spokesman for DI Khan police, said that the terrorist attack occurred in the far-flung area of Gira Mastan within the limits of Daraban Police Station. “The census team, accompanied by police personnel, was working in the area when unknown armed men attacked the police party,” he said. He added that the attackers fled after targeting the police mobile van.

Zulqarnain said that the five police personnel injured in the attack were moved to the District Headquarters Hospital for treatment where one of them died. He said that police and other law enforcement agencies reached the area and initiated a search operation to hunt down the perpetrators, adding that no arrests had been made so far. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police identified the martyred officer as Constable Gul Faraz and the injured as ASI Hayatullah, Constable Aftab, Constable Mohammad Naeem and Sabir, the driver. The banned militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack.