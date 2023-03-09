Marriyum for recognising women’s role in making society civilised

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that International Women’s Day was not only meant for renewal of commitment to protection of women’s rights but it was also a day to recognize their sacrifices, services and loyalties in establishing a civilized society. In a statement, she paid tributes to the females for their role as mother, sister, daughter and wife and stressed to ensure equal rights for this segment for a prosperous Pakistan. She saluted those parents and teachers who do not discriminate between their daughters and sons and provide them equal opportunities to move forward in life. “Education of a girl child means development of generations, from a healthy confident daughter comes a healthy, confident and dignified nation” she remarked.