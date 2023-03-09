PTI fails to secure Imran’s protective bails from LHC

The legal team of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) failed to get protective bails for former prime minister Imran Khan in three different FIRs. The team was unable to reach a consensus with the Additional Registrar of Lahore High Court (LHC) over Imran Khan’s appearance before the court.

The PTI’s legal team approached the LHC for filing protective bails in two FIRs registered with the Ramana Police Station in Islamabad in connection with Imran Khan’s arrival at the Judicial Complex. They also filed a protective bail in an FIR registered with the Bijli Road Police Station in Quetta.

During an interesting dialogue between the PTI’s legal team and the LHC’s Additional Registrar, the registrar stated that the presence of the accused in court is a basic principle of protective bail. He added that all judges had left for their homes and that the office would fix the protective bails, but the petitioner and his team must be present in court.

The PTI’s counsel replied that the police officials have cordoned off Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence, making it impossible for him to appear in court. The additional registrar responded by stating that the PTI’s legal team should return on Thursday with the petitioner, and their petitions would be fixed for hearing.

The PTI’s legal team had to take back their petitions and return disappointed, as they were unable to secure the protective bails for their leader.

The protective bails were sought in two FIRs registered with the Ramana Police Station under different sections, including section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, during Imran Khan’s arrival at the judicial complex in Islamabad. The third protective bail was sought in an FIR registered with the Bijli Road Police Station in Quetta under different sections, including 153-A, 124-A, and 505 of the Pakistan Penal Code.