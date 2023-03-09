Six terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO

Six terrorists were killed on Wednesday in an exchange of fire with security forces during an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Datta Khel area of North Waziristan tribal district, the military’s media wing said. According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists. “The terrorists had remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and civilians,” the ISPR added. The statement added that “locals of the area appreciated the response of the security forces and expressed their full support to eliminate menace of terrorism from the area”. Last week, one terrorist was killed during an IBO conducted by the security forces in North Waziristan. The terrorist was gunned down after an intense fire exchange. As Pakistan remains gripped by the spate of terror attacks for the last few months, the country’s civil and military leadership has resolved to stand united against terrorists.