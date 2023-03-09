9, 000 proclaimed offenders arrested during last forty days

Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, after assuming the command of Punjab Police, the positive results of the measures taken for public service and police welfare have come out and in this regard, the IG Punjab has issued a performance report for the first forty days. In his message to the people and media representatives of the province, IG Punjab said that after assuming the command of the Punjab Police, he took necessary steps to raise the welfare and morale of the police force, as a result of which the performance of the police force improved considerably. Dr. Usman Anwar told about the arrest of dangerous criminals, suppression of terrorism and ongoing operations against drug dealers during the last 40 days.

He said that 9,000 proclaimed offenders including 1400 proclaimed offenders of A category wanted in hienous incidents of dacoity, robbery, murder and kidnapping for ransom were handcuffed during the last 40 days. Similarly, with the help of Interpol, 8 dangerous proclaimed offenders have been arrested from abroad and brought to Pakistan during the last fortnight, while many proclaimed offenders are being brought to Pakistan this month after arresting them with the help of Interpol. IG Punjab said that CTD conducted more than 200 intelligence-based operations during this period in which 4 dangerous terrorists were brought to justice while 47 were arrested. Dr. Usman Anwar said 22 brutal dacoits and murderers who fired at the police during confrontation met their end. He said that in result of firing by dangerous murderers, dacoits and proclaimed offenders at police, these 22 callous criminals were killed and among them 3 accused were those involved in four incidents of dacoity and rape of women. Whereas, 27 injured companions of dacoits and robbers who were killed in multiple encounters with the police were taken to the hospital by the policemen in the spirit of humanity. IG Punjab said that one policeman was martyred while 6 others were injured in the exchange of fire with robbers, dacoits and criminals. IG Punjab said that Punjab Police is standing with the family of their martyrs and no effort will be spared for their welfare.

IG Punjab said that the police arrested and sent more than 400 accused of 140 groups of dacoits involved in various incidents of dacoity, robbery, murder and banditry and sent them to jail, while more than 1000 incidents of dacoity, robbery, banditry and theft were traced out from these arrested accused. Dr. Usman Anwar said that further action has been started by registering cases on 16500 pending applications of robbery, dacoity and theft during forty days. He said that these applications were lying pending before taking of his charge.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that during the above mentioned time period, 4300 drug dealers who pushed the young generation into the swamp of drugs have been arrested and sent to jails and they will be given severe punishments. IG Punjab said that the Punjab Police is performing its duties with zeal and it is also the duty of the people to report the activities of terrorists, criminals, anti-social elements and drug dealers to the police without any fear so that the society can be protected. IG Punjab said that the cooperation of citizens is essential in solving crimes, so go ahead and support the police in eliminating crimes. He said that if you have any complaint related to Police , then pick up the phone now and contact 1787 via call, sms or email. Dr. Usman Anwar said that on this call number, Punjab Police is trying to serve the people seven days a week and solve their problems. He said that due to the information given by the people and strict accountability, we will make the Punjab Police stronger.