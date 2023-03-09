CDA seals One Constitution Avenue’s marketing and sales dept

The Building Control Department of the Capital Development Authority has sealed the Marketing and Sales Department of One Constitution Avenue. CDA took over the management of One Constitution Avenue after taking over all the records. Director Estate Management II has been appointed as Administrator.

According to the details, the lease was canceled on the basis of non-payment in the light of Supreme Court orders. Earlier in 2015, the lease was also canceled and the Supreme Court gave the developer one more chance to pay the dues and the developer failed to pay as per the schedule given by the Supreme Court. Failing which authority after confiscating record took over control of the office of one constitution.

Furthermore, Capital Development Authority has been appointed Director Estate Management-II as Administrator One Constitution. The One Constitution Avenue Resident Committee will run the day-to-day management matters along with the CDA Committee. The committee constituted by CDA will include officers of Estate Department, Finance Wing, Enforcement and Building Control.

It pertinent to mention here that according to the order of the Supreme Court, One Constitution Avenue was responsible for 17.50 billion rupees, out of which the annual installment of 2.916 billion rupees for the year 2021 was paid, but the installment of 2.916 billion rupees for the year 2022 was not paid to CDA. In this regard, through several letters, the administration of One Constituency was directed to deposit Rs.2.916 billion to CDA by December 31, 2022, as well as deposit a renewed and enhanced bank guarantee of Rs.2.916 billion. On non-compliance of the instructions, CDA issued a final lease termination notice dated February 7, 2023 and directed them to submit their bank guarantee to CDA in light of the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Public Accounts Committee. No amount has been paid despite several notices/reminders which is in clear violation of Supreme Court of Pakistan orders of 9 January 2019. After the above facts CDA decided to cancel the lease of said land.