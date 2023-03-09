Business experts inspire future leaders at UMT seminar

University of Management and Technology (UMT) organized a special seminar on “Future Leaders with Business Leaders” here at UMT Johar Town campus, Lahore.

Minister of Local Government and Member Board of Governors of UMT/ILM Trust Ibrahim Hasan Murad and Founder LUMS / Packages Group Syed Babar Ali participated in the seminar as a chief guest speaker. Professor Dr. Sohail Qureshi, UMT senior leadership, faculty and a large number of students were also present on this occasion. The purpose of organizing the event was the interaction of future leaders with eminent business leaders so that they can get guidance for their successful and bright future.

Addressing the seminar, Founder Syed Babar Ali paid tribute to the educational efforts of Founder UMT Dr. Hasan Murad Shaheed. He also appreciated Ibrahim Murad’s intellect and vision for providing quality education to the youth, providing skill based training and running UMT as a non-profit institution. Mr. Syed Babar said that today’s parents pay more attention only to the education of their children, while their grooming is neglected. He also added that there is no shortcut or formula for success, the only way is to work hard and move forward. Never be afraid of failure, but face the failure with truth and move forward fearlessly, he shared. Syed Babar advised the students to do a job before you become a good entrepreneur.

Ibrahim Murad Minister Local Government / Member Board of Governors UMT in his address welcomed Syed Babar Ali to UMT and said that people like Syed Babar are an asset of our country and it is a great honor for UMT students to seek guidance from him. At the end of the ceremony, Minister Local Government /Member Board of Governors UMT Ibrahim Murad presented a souvenir to Founder LUMS Syed Babar Ali.