Role of women key to make Pakistan a dignified country

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir has said in his statement on International Women’s Day that the role of women is of key importance to make Pakistan a dignified country. A sketch of woman has been represented in the Punjab Culture Day logo. He said that on this day, I pay tribute to women for their struggle to achieve solidarity, equality and rights. The development of society is impossible without the constructive role of women. Various programs are being implemented to give women access to technology and digital literacy programs, minister added. Our priority is to empower women socio-economically. The role of women in society and the evolution of human civilization has a significant place.