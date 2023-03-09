Naqvi assures business community of solving problems

The Punjab chambers of commerce coordination committee held its first meeting on Wednesday, with caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presiding.

The meeting was attended by representatives of all chambers of commerce and industries in the province, who had the opportunity to voice their concerns and present proposals for promoting agro-based industries, information technology, and industrial processes.

The chief minister assured the business community of his prompt attention to their problems and pledged to do whatever possible to support industrialists and businessmen in the province. He also announced that liaison committees would be formed between industrialists and the police and that consultation with the business community would continue in the future.

Provincial Minister SM Tanveer noted the critical role that the business community plays in the development of the economy and pledged to address provincial-level problems locally while recommending federal-level solutions to the federal government.

Provincial Minister Bilal Afzal, IG police, secretary labor, secretary industries and others were also present.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the Governor House and had a meeting with Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman to discuss the current situation. The meeting involved an exchange of views on the general situation.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has emphasized the importance of respecting women in all roles within society. He noted that women are granted complete rights in Islam, and these rights are unparalleled in the West.

In his message released on Wednesday, the CM highlighted the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who advised treating women with kindness. He also cited the exemplary life of Hazrat Fatima (RA), the beloved daughter of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), as the best model for women.

The CM went on to recognize the contributions of great women such as Fatima Jinnah, Benazir Bhutto, Maryam Mukhtar, Arfa Karim, Malala Yousafzai, and Asma Jahangir, who serve as role models for all. He noted that Pakistani women are making significant strides in various fields, including science, politics, art, and sports, and that their progress is crucial for the country’s development. He stressed that achieving gender equality and justice is essential for sustainable development and that the government is committed to ensuring equal opportunities and a favorable environment for women in all sectors.

The CM also expressed the government’s priority of protecting women from social inequality and paid tribute to their valuable services to society. He reiterated his commitment to upholding women’s rights on International Women’s Day.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has conveyed his warm greetings to the Hindu community on the auspicious occasion of the Holi festival.

In his message, the CM expressed his heartfelt wishes for the happiness and well-being of the Hindu community residing in Pakistan, particularly in Punjab. Holi is widely celebrated as the festival of colors, which signifies love and affection, and provides a wonderful opportunity to bring people together, he added.

The CM urged people to embrace the spirit of love and harmony, which is especially important in today’s world, where society is plagued by hatred and bitterness. He encouraged people to put aside their differences and join in the joyous celebrations of this colorful festival, which promotes brotherhood, compassion, and kindness. Celebrating festivals together promotes mutual respect and strengthens social bonds, and all religious minorities, including the Hindu community, are equal citizens of Pakistan, he said.

In conclusion, the CM highlighted the significance of inclusivity and diversity in Pakistani society. By celebrating the festivals of all communities, we can promote societal love and mutual relations, and create a more harmonious and cohesive society for all.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi took notice of the fire in Landa Bazar near Sheranwala Bagh in Gujranwala and ordered using every resource to control the blaze. The rescue 1122 and line departments should accelerate their operation and Commissioner & RPO should also reach the spot and supervise the relief activities. He sought a report from the commissioner adding that the causes of the fire and estimates of damages should be determined.