Qadir hands over 26 equipped vehicles to EPI program

Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel on Wednesday handed over 26 equipped vehicles to the officials of provincial Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI).

Addressing the ceremony, arranged by Federal Directorate of Immunization in collaboration with the UNICEF, Abdul Qadir Patel said that all possible measures had been adopted to improve immunization program.

He said that the government was making sincere efforts to make positive changes in health sector to ensure provision of quality healthcare services to the people.

The minister said that there were 18 mobile workshop vehicles and eight logistic trucks to support provincial EPI program, adding that these vehicles would be helpful in ongoing immunization program in flood-hit areas.

He said that the government was working on a task to increase the immunization coverage up to 100 percent. The federal and provincial governments are committed to make improvements in vaccination program, he added.