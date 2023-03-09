Sultan calls upon LG reps to serve masses with devotion

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the elected Local Government representatives should gear up for the future and devote all their energies to serve the masses. He expressed these views in a detailed meeting with the newly elected Chairman District Councils of Kotli Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor Javed Advocate, Mayor of Kotli Muhammad Taj Chaudhry and Deputy Mayor Kotli Raja Rashid Mahmood who called on him on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, the President said, “Now that key stages of local body elections have been completed, it is high time that the elected representatives should come forward in a big way and play their due role in helping people to get their problems solved at their doorsteps”. He said that those who assumed their charge as Chairman of District Council, Vice Chairman, Mayors and Deputy Mayors should make public service their motto and serve their people selflessly.