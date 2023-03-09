Today’s gold prices in Pakistan – 9 March 2023 KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs196,400 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,380. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290. Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities. Today’s gold prices in Pakistan – 9 March 2023 City Gold Silver Lahore PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095 Karachi PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095 Islamabad PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095 Peshawar PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095 Quetta PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095 Sialkot PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095 Attock PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095 Gujranwala PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095 Jehlum PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095 Multan PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095 Bahawalpur PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095 Gujrat PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095 Nawabshah PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095 Chakwal PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095 Hyderabad PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095 Nowshehra PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095 Sargodha PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095 Faisalabad PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095 Mirpur PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095