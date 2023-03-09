Daily Times

Thursday, March 09, 2023


Today’s gold prices in Pakistan – 9 March 2023

Web Desk

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs196,400 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,380.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Karachi PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Islamabad PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Peshawar PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Quetta PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Sialkot PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Attock PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Gujranwala PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Jehlum PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Multan PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Bahawalpur PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Gujrat PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Nawabshah PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Chakwal PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Hyderabad PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Nowshehra PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Sargodha PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Faisalabad PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Mirpur PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095

