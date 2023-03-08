Tesla’s next generation smaller car to operate mostly autonomously-Musk

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk on Tuesday said that the next generation small car the company is working on would operate mostly in autonomous mode, similar to a promise he made in 2020.

On Tuesday he said there was a clear path to delivering a car that cost half as much to build as Tesla’s Model 3 sedan, but he offered no details about timing or models.

At the 2020 event, Musk said he was “confident” that Tesla Inc would make a small, compelling $25,000 electric car that was fully autonomous, within about three years.