A worker of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been killed in clashes with police in Lahore, the party claimed on Wednesday.

In a message on Twitter, PTI Chairman Imran Khan accused the provincial police of brutality and murdering party worker Ali Bilal in clashes near his residence in Zaman Park.

“Ali Bilal unarmed & our dedicated & passionate PTI worker murdered by Punjab police,” the former prime minister said in a tweet.

“Shameful, this brutality on unarmed PTI workers who were coming to attend election rally. Pakistan is in the grip of murderous criminals. We will file cases against IG, CCPO & others for murder,” he added.