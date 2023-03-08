Gold price declines by Rs700 per tola

Gold extended its downward spiral on Tuesday for the fourth consecutive session as the Pakistan rupee continues to strengthen against the US dollar in both – interbank and open markets – fading the shine of the yellow metal. The price of gold (24 carats) fell by Rs700 per tola and Rs600 per 10 grams to settle at Rs197,300 and Rs169,153, respectively, according to All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA). The price of yellow metal fell Rs9,200 per tola in four trading sessions which was more than the amount it cumulatively gained Rs5,900, or 3.03% per tola during the week ended March 4. The price of gold is declining due to the strengthening of the rupee which settled at 277.87 against the US dollar in the interbank market today after a meagre increase of 0.02% compared to Monday’s close of 277.92. The precious commodity scaled to an all-time high of 210,500 per tola on January 30, 2023; however, the gold price started receding after the rupee recovered on hopes of revival of the $6.5 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme. It should be noted that Pakistan meets almost all its gold demand through imports, and traders follow its international price in setting rates in the country.