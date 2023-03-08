Rupee closes at Rs 277.86 against dollar

The Pakistan rupee weakened by 05 paisa against the dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs 277.86 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.91. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 277.2 and Rs 280 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs 1.60 and closed at Rs 297.13 against the last day’s closing of Rs 295.53, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 2.04, whereas an increase of 76 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 335.10 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 334.34. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs 75.65 and Rs 74.03 respectively.