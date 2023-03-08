Startups eco-system attracts $355m investment in 2022

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication facilitated young entrepreneurs, under its flagship project of a startup eco-system, which attracted $355 million in investment during the year 2022. “To facilitate the ecosystem, the IT ministry has drafted policy recommendations for State Bank, SECP, FBR, and Intellectual property Organizations,” said an official of the Ministry of IT on Tuesday. These recommendations will ease up the regulatory process for the startup ecosystem. Ignite was also developing a startup portal which will help investors to review startups under different sectors or thematic areas, he added. And eventually, this will help investors decide where to invest. Secondly, the startup can also interact with investors and pitch their proposals through that portal. So, it’s a business matchmaking portal which will help startups and investors to build a connection. “The IT & Telecom efforts in the last four years made Pakistan a paradise for investment in the IT & Telecom sector,” the official said. He said eight incubation centres of ignite have created an entrepreneurial vibe in the country which is helping in establishing new startups in almost every sector. The start-ups of the National Incubation Centers established in the country, received an investment of $20 million from various sources last year. Under the National Freelance Training Program, initiated and funded by the Ministry of IT, as many as 20 training centres were established across the country. As many 8,647 graduates, he said, were trained through International standard IT courses, and these students contributed to the country’s economy by earning $23 million through freelancing after training. During the year 2022, around 1638 new IT companies registered themselves with Pakistan Software Export Board, while 761 call centres and 1463 freelancers were also registered with the PSEB. He said the ministry was also establishing specialised incubation centres in agriculture & textile, aerospace technologies and gaming & animation to create more businesses in these areas and boost exports. For the provision of early-stage investment, he said, Ignite was starting an accelerator program so that early-stage startups can sustain their businesses. Ignite is collaborating with international partners like Plug & Play, orbit, DMZ, 500 global and hub 71, so that the local startup ecosystem can reach international investors.