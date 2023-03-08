Pakistan Business Forum proposes 25-point economic manifesto

The Pakistan Business Forum has proposed a 25-point economic manifesto, declaring that in the upcoming elections, they will support the political party that will implement the manifesto to get the country out of the current financial and administrative crisis.

The Economic Manifesto suggests that all stakeholdersópoliticians, establishment and bureaucracyómust agree on a charter for the economy to rid the nation of the worst financial crisis and mismanagement.

Chaudhry Ahmad Jawad, while presenting a 25-point economic manifesto to the media on Tuesday, said that “two important keys to getting the country out of the economic crisis are increasing exports and expanding the tax base.”

According to the Manifesto, investment in industrialization ensures revenue for the government, employment for the youth, and profits for entrepreneursóa win-win situation for everyone in the countryóso the government should encourage industrialization. Give first and second priority to real estate.

Ahmed Jawad said that in the manifesto, a 20 per cent quota should be allocated for businessmen in national, provincial and district policies so that business circles have an opinion in policy making.

It also proposed to establish links between industry and academia through a new curriculum and to oblige universities to teach entrepreneurship. Besides, it demanded the provision of plots in industrial estates in ten-year simple instalments and the establishment of fast-track arbitration centres in every district for settlement of business disputes.

PBF Vice President Jahan Aravitto demanded that the IT and agriculture sectors be given industry status. He also advocated the abolition of prize bonds and 5,000 denomination currency notes so that the money could be channelled into business and corruption in Pakistan.

In addition, the PBF manifesto addressed the energy crisis. Energy sector reforms and the promotion of green energy have been emphasized to help address climate change. Araratto urged the government to consult with the private sector on a defined strategy to address climate change.

Also, the government should register all online stores in Pakistan with a mandatory fixed fee of Rs 1 lakh to support e-commerce with a license renewal period every three years to protect consumers.

Along with the introduction of single-digit sales tax and provision of industrial loans at easy rates, corruption-free and business-friendly digital policies from FBR, 25% quota for exporters and business community in national awards and to discourage smuggling. He called for practical measures.